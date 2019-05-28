Oregon State University is hosting a two-day conference on ideology and U.S. foreign policy Friday and Saturday.
The goal, said organizer Christopher McKnight Nichols, associate professor of history at OSU, is “to help the wider public understand how history impacts the present and likely helps us see (and perhaps impact) the shape of the future.”
The event, which is free and open to the public, runs from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, with most events in the Memorial Union Journey Room.
A final panel discussion, sponsored by World Oregon, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Oregon Historical Society.
Keynote speaker James Lindsay, senior vice president and director of studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, will give OSU’s annual Governor Tom McCall Memorial Lecture at 7 p.m. Friday at the LaSells Stewart Center. Lindsay’s talk is titled “Donald Trump and Ideology.”
Afterward, Lindsay will sign copies of his book, “Empty Throne: America’s Abdication of Global Leadership,” which he co-wrote with Ivo H. Daalder.
For a look at the complete schedule of speakers and forums go to https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/shpr/citizenship/ideologies-and-us-foreign-policy-conference/schedule-events.