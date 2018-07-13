Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Expected high winds on Saturday have have forced the cancellation of a flag-retirement ceremony that had been scheduled for Saturday at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

During the event, worn U.S. flags were scheduled to be ceremoniously burned. But the expected hot and windy weather prompted the decision to cancel the ceremony.

The sponsoring organization, the Benton County Republican Women, said the event will be rescheduled.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments