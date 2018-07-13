Expected high winds on Saturday have have forced the cancellation of a flag-retirement ceremony that had been scheduled for Saturday at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
During the event, worn U.S. flags were scheduled to be ceremoniously burned. But the expected hot and windy weather prompted the decision to cancel the ceremony.
The sponsoring organization, the Benton County Republican Women, said the event will be rescheduled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.