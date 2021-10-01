Forecast: Oregon won't return to pre-spike COVID-19 levels until near year end

The statewide impact of the Pendleton Round-Up outbreak that began last month is still not completely known, state officials said this week. While many of the Eastern Oregon counties have low populations, they can be a harbinger of new statewide spikes because of the large percentage of unvaccinated residents.

That's what happened with the WhiskeyFest outbreak in July.

With infection rates at a low point in early summer and the statewide adult vaccination level near 70%, Gov. Kate Brown on June 30 lifted most restrictions on businesses and events across the state.

The move came despite wildly different levels of vaccination and infection among the 32 counties at a time when the highly contagious delta variant had swept across the country and into Oregon.

The WhiskeyFest, an outdoor country music event on July 16, attracted up to 12,000 people to Umatilla County. The county's vaccination rate was under 50% at the time (it's now 51.5%). An outbreak of cases after the WhiskeyFest swamped hospitals in Eastern Oregon and spread to the rest of the state.

Each rise in infections targets the most vulnerable, those who have neither vaccination or exposure.

OSHU puts out an "Immunity Index," which combines the number of people vaccinated, exposed to the virus, or both. Some level of immunity occurs when a person is infected with COVID-19 and is asymptomatic, has more mild symptoms or has severe illness but survives. Of the 4.24 million Oregonians of all ages OHSU currently estimates that 44% of the population is vaccinated, 23% have been infected at some point, and 11% have been vaccinated and infected. That leaves 23% of the population as unvaccinated and uninfected. These "susceptible" residents are the ones that the delta variant will continue to hit the hardest.