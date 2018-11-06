Spencer Bowerman has a little trouble picking out his favorite shark fact.
It might be that Greenland sharks can live up to 500 years. Or that the Dusky shark has a bite force of 2,400 pounds per square inch. Or that a great white shark strike has a G-force of 29.
Spencer, now 9 and in the fourth grade at Hoover Elementary School in Corvallis, said sharks have been an interest of his since first grade — he reads about them and watches educational videos about them. He can identify species by their teeth shape or by the bulk of their underbelly.
So when he went on a visit to SeaWorld 2014, visiting a shark exhibit should have been a big moment. But Spencer said music in a tunnel at the exhibit bothered him — it was a heartbeat musical score reminiscent of the famous theme from the movie “Jaws.”
Spencer's object was that the music "makes you think sharks are going to kill you when you’re more likely to be struck by lightning or killed by a cow.”
(An article from Business Insider over the summer presents statistics that sharks kill about one American a year, while in the United States, about 20 people a year are killed by cows. A USA Today article from January said over the past decade lightning strikes have killed an average of 27 Americans a year).
Spencer, who wants to be a shark biologist when he grows up, said most shark species are threatened or endangered, so it’s bad to encourage people to fear them.
“It’s like they’re trying to tell people to kill sharks,” he said.
The music frustrated Spencer so much that he didn’t want to go back to the exhibit on future trips.
At the suggestion of his father, Bruce Bowerman, Spencer wrote a letter to SeaWorld in August, suggesting they change the music. A couple of months went by with no response.
“We’d given up on hearing back,” said Bruce Bowerman.
But in mid-October they got a reply: a SeaWorld zoological coordinator said after some discussion, officials there had decided to change the music. They also invited Spencer to take a behind-the-scenes tour on his next visit and meet with employees who care for the sharks.
David Koontz, SeaWorld’s director of communications, said feedback like Spencer’s is important to them.
“The sound was never intended to scare anyone; however, we felt Spencer’s request was more than reasonable and we were happy to replace it,” he said.
Spencer said it was amazing to hear his letter had an impact.
“If you think something needs to change, write a letter,” he said.
He said he’s also really excited to get the behind-the-scenes tour.
“It’s going to be pretty good.”