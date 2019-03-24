The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo was held for the 20th year this weekend at the Linn County Expo Center.
Organizers estimate that the event, which included vendors selling horse-related products like feed and gear, plus performances and skills clinics, drew about 14,000 people over its Friday through Saturday run.
For 6-year-old Lucia Harding of Stafford, the best part of the event was the chance to ride a pony.
Shannon Harding, Lucia’s mom, said that the family rides horses but doesn’t own any at the moment. Harding said she and Lucia attended the event at the invitation of a friend and had fun.
“(Lucia) is a budding horse nut,” she said.
Event organizer Lisa Pitts said the event draws people with varying levels of interest in horses: some are people who compete in horse sports like dressage, others are more casual trial riders, and some don’t have horses, but just like them.
Pitts said the event is perfectly timed for horse enthusiasts because it comes right as they are starting to think about getting ready for being active again during the warmer months.
“It’s a great time for people who love horses to get together,” she said.
She added that a large part of the event is education and part of the appeal each year is that organizers try to vary what kinds of clinics and presentations are offered. Pitts added that shopping is a major part of the event too, because there is such a variety of specialized horse products that it gives people a chance to compare prices and styles in a way they couldn’t at a store with more general offerings.
Pitts added that some vendors sell things like home décor or jewelry for people who don’t keep horses.
“You don’t have to have a horse to enjoy it,” she said of the event.
John Cloe, who founded the event, said he’s pleased to see it endure and become something that thrives. He said when the event was founded it was unique in the Northwest because it was a horse event that wasn't focused on competitions, and it took a few years for people to really understand what it was all about.
But now?
“The horse community just loves it,” he said.