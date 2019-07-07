Oregon State University entomology student Kendra DelToro has a lot of stories about adventures with insects.
Stories like finding booming populations of invasive bugs by headlamp at night on Marys Peak. Or having a friend try to give her a gift of an Arizona blonde tarantula, only to accidentally kill the surprisingly delicate large spider by dropping it in transit.
She even has a story about getting stung by her pet desert hairy scorpion.
“She’s only stung me once. It sucked,” she said. “It’s OK because it’s the same venom as bees and I’m not allergic.”
DelToro shared those stories, and others, during a presentation Sunday morning at the Snag Boat Bend, a natural area 12 miles south of Corvallis on Peoria Road that is managed as part of the William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge. The Friends of the Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex invited DelToro to speak about insect collecting as part of a series of monthly educational events the group hosts at parts of the refuge.
More than 30 people attended the presentation.
DelToro, a senior majoring in entomology, said she does a lot of outreach events like this and brings some of her pet insects and her collection of pinned and preserved insects for display. Her presentation included lessons on how to pin dead insects for display; attendees were able to practice the technique with dead insects DelToro collected before the event.
DelToro said she does outreach events like this precisely because she didn't have the opportunity as a child to take part in similar activities. In addition, she noted entomology is not a very diverse field, which meant she couldn't look up to female mentors.
“I want more girls in entomology," she said, "just for the love of bugs.”
Kris Ebbe, with the friends group, said each month since October 2018 the group has put on a learning event like this in the refuge the first Sunday of the month. She said the goal of the events is to inspire more people to come out to the refuge.
“So many people come out and say 'I didn’t even know this was here,'" she said, and added that the Snag Boat Bend area, which is not contiguous to Finley, is even less known than Finley.
Ebbe said the group hopes that if more people know about the refuge, they will become increasingly invested in protecting it or getting involved with the friends group, which both does volunteer maintenance projects and fundraisers for enhancement projects at the refuge that have not been funded amid federal budget cuts.
Ebbe added that the group has already scheduled lessons as far ahead as December and plans to continue them beyond that.
The next monthly educational event is scheduled for Aug. 4, also in the Snag Boat Bend area and the topic will involve fish species.
For more information on the friends group and its upcoming events, visit http://friendswvnwrc.org.