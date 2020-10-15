For second straight election, Philomath will have contested mayor race

“I would like to see Philomath stay Philomath,” Edmonds said. “Within the town, we have a great spirit of volunteerism. I’d like to see that spirit stay. We have a great sense of identity and a great sense of who we are. I’d like to respect our history and where we come from, and be passionate about the future and where we want to go.”

Jones is a tribal liaison with the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians. His employment history includes work as a postdoctoral researcher and PhD candidate, hydrologist, restoration ecologist and senior scientist. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and master’s in environmental science from Northern Arizona University and a doctorate in interdisciplinary hydrology from the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. He has served on the Philomath City Council since 2018 and serves as a representative on the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments board of directors.

On his campaign website, Jones lists his three main priorities as fiscal responsibility, promoting a sense of community, and celebrating Philomath’s history, culture and diversity. He believes his background as a community-minded scientist can help him effectively serve Philomath as the city grows.

“People should want to stop in Philomath,” Jones said. “They should want to spend their money here and strengthen our local economy. Our Streetscapes Project, along with our design standards that we’re implementing downtown, should help with that process. We need to find a way to strengthen our identity as that rural timber town and as the gateway to the coast. I want to embrace those two things to really help drive our economy.”

