For GAPS, first day of school looks very different this year

The district polled parents, families and staff continuously throughout the summer as well and maintained an equity lens as it planned to teach during a pandemic — finding opportunity in the challenges it presented.

“I think that there’s an opportunity to be able to look at education differently and construct things that are more differentiated for students,” Harlan said. “One of the things I think about is, now that we’re in a virtual setting, we know students learn at different rates. And having those times with teachers focused on a specific activity and then having independent time self-paced for each student, I think students will be better able to access their education and pace it according to their own learning rate. That has been difficult to do in the past.”

“The pandemic created this space where we had interests converge,” Goff added, noting the willingness of large companies to provide internet hotspots. “You want an equitable world and everyone to have technology access, and I believe it’ll be more equitable for our kids.”

But on the eve of Sept. 14, as students ready to log on for the first time, there are still things that keep the GAPS administration awake at night.