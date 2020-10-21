Food delivery robots start work at OSU

Nothing quite says autumn at Oregon State University like a food delivery robot tooling up Jefferson Avenue amid falling leaves.
That was the scene Wednesday as the university and Starship Technologies unleashed a squadron of 20 robots on a virus-affected (and thus lightly populated) OSU campus whose denizens were alternately astonished and bemused to see them go by.
Starship, launched in 2014 by an Estonian firm whose co-founders also developed Skype, are on more than a dozen college campuses in the United States, but OSU is the first in the Pacific Northwest.
“We’re very excited to be here,” said Kia Alberz, launch and expansions manager for Starship, who sported a robot lapel pin on his jacket. “OSU has one of the most innovative robotics programs in the country.”
Four OSU students have been hired to oversee the program from the Memorial Union. They can see what the robots are seeing and intervene if necessary.
Robots can be dispatched by downloading an app. The service offers food that’s on the menus of the on-campus dining halls and restaurants and its delivery range is essentially the circumference of the campus. Establishing the service required a permit from the city of Corvallis.
The robots can carry approximately 20 pounds with a top speed of 4 mph. The robots can cross streets, climb curbs, travel at night and they operate in rain or snow.
“They won’t go to Greek Houses and they are not going to cross Monroe,” said Kerry Paterson, director of residential dining and catering at University Housing & Dining Services. “We are very conscious of the community.”
“There is a lot of excitement here,” said Jennifer Vina, director of marketing and communications for University Housing and Dining Services. “It gives us another option for contactless delivery.”
When a customer places an order using the delivery app, they can select a location to meet their delivery robot. The customer also will receive a code in the app to unlock the robot when it arrives. The robots can keep food hot or cold.
Paterson said the menu will include many items prepared by kitchens located within University Housing & Dining Services locations and the Memorial Union.
“You unlock it, get your food and then off it goes to get sanitized and prepare for another delivery,” Paterson said.
Paterson offered a couple of examples of how the service might be used.
“If you are studying at the library and want to work right through you can order food, meet the robot at the door and barely interrupt your work as opposed to taking a half hour to go to a dining hall,” he said.
Also, a faculty group or team or an on-campus meeting could call on a robot to deliver lunch. Alcohol orders are not allowed, although Paterson said you could order three bags of ice … if that’s what you needed.
Paterson added that another value that the robots add is offering more options on the north side of the campus, where there are fewer dining opportunities.
The robots, Paterson, also help fill a need for delivery labor that has been difficult to maintain by UHDS, which as a staff of 800.
The robots were a constant presence Wednesday, with the Gazette-Times tracking them mainly around the intersection of 15th and Jefferson. You have to hustle to keep up with them, but you get a breather at crosswalks, where the robots exhibit … commendable caution. Motorists would stop for the robots, but they wouldn’t budge until there was absolutely no traffic visible in either direction. And then they would zip across.
Alberz of Starship said that the units are programmed to “learn” from their route experiences and in future deliveries develop paths to avoid congestion.
What happens if one flips over?
“Staff will take care of it,” Alberz said. “Students treat them kind of like pets. They take care of their robots. Usually by the time someone gets there someone already has put it back on its feet.”
Their six wheels are designed to travel in straight-ahead mode. When changing direction they first stop, do a standing-still course shift … and motor on, silently, their orange flags beeping.
Emblazoned on the side is “I deliver to Beavers” and www.starship-Beaver.com.
And they talk. When one zipped past the photographer on 15th the robot said “Hello! I am a Starship delivery robot!”
