National Food Day will be celebrated Saturday at the Corvallis Farmers’ Market at Northwest First Street and Jackson Avenue.
Children 12 and under can pick up coupons, while supplies last, to spend at their favorite market booth. The coupons will be available at the Food Day table under the tent on First Street. Food samples and face painting also will be available at the tent.
Food Day, which is being celebrated for the ninth time in Corvallis, also includes an “apple crunch,” in which market goers will receive a free, locally grown apple and the chance to participate in a communal first bite at 10:30 a.m.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For further information on Food Day go to https://sustainablecorvallis.org/2019/09/food-•-september/