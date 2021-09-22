Flynn Creek Circus returning to Corvallis this week

The Flynn Creek Circus is returning to Corvallis this week, with a new show and with social distancing guidelines to address COVID-19 concerns.

The circus is being set up in Avery Park at the Townsend Shelter Lawn. The new performance, called “Fairytale,” is a story about a unicorn seeking redemption that’s described in a press release as “daring, edgy and hilarious.”

In addition to the performances, there will also be a circus workshop for children age 7 to 15, which will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Show organizers say that the event will feature “social bubble seating,” where folks won’t intermingle with attendees from other groups. It’s also an outdoor atmosphere with “frequent sanitation” practices being followed, says the press release. Masks are required of all attendees at the Corvallis shows.

Show times start on Thursday at 7 p.m. and run through Sunday at 4 p.m. Ticket prices range from $76 to $416 depending on whether one wants a VIP experience, sponsor tickets or group tickets.

The Flynn Creek Circus is a rurally based circus company that tours communities in the Pacific Northwest. More details can be found online at www.flynncreekcircus.com.

