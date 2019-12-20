Flu in Lebanon schools, no confirmed Norovirus

Lebanon Community Schools reported on Friday that it did not have a significant drop in attendance despite community concern over the recent regional outbreak of norovirus.

According to Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Meckley, the district saw a marginal increase in absences but nothing out of the ordinary. She said the district has seen confirmed cases of influenza B.

Meckley said the district continues to monitor absences daily and sanitize classrooms.

All schools in the district are scheduled to be cleaned over the winter break.

Norovirus closed Greater Albany Public Schools just before Thanksgiving and an increase in illnesses has closed Central Linn Schools until January. Sweet Home School District reported a confirmed case of norovirus earlier this month and the illness is suspected to be in multiple schools in the Corvallis School District.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, headache, fatigue, sore throat, muscle and body aches and runny or stuffy nose. Additional tests are required to confirm the presence of norovirus.

Individuals can continue to spread the virus up to 48 hours after they last experienced symptoms.

