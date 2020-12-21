Flooding causes closures around mid-valley

Flooding from rain over the weekend closed Lochner Road in Albany and was expected to cause additional flooding in Philomath and South Corvallis Monday evening.

According to the Benton County Public Works Department, some flooding occurred between Saturday and Monday but more was expected Monday evening with the cresting of the Willamette River.

In Linn County, Albany spokesman Matt Harrington said flooding had closed the lower loop of Bryant Park early Monday morning. That closure is expected to last until the spring.

By Monday afternoon, however, the city had opted to close the entire park.

"(I got) a message about 15 minutes ago," Harrington said. "The water is coming up fast and maintenance staff have decided to close the entire park now as the 19-foot peak is expected on the Willamette (River) this evening."

According to the National Weather Service, the Marys River in Benton County was at 20.1 feet around 4 p.m. on Monday, which is slightly over the 20 foot flood stage. The Willamette River was just shy of 17 feet and expected to rise slightly more over Monday night but not reach flood stage of 25 feet. Instead, the river is expected to crest Tuesday morning at about 20 feet.