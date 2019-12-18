Flood watch issued for parts of valley, Cascades could get heavy snow

The National Weather Service has issued flood watches from Thursday to Sunday for portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the central and south Willamette Valley and coastal regions.

The agency also issued a winter storm warning from Wednesday night through 4 p.m. Thursday for locations in the Cascades above 4,500 feet. A winter storm advisory was issued through 10 a.m. Thursday for locations between 2,500 and 3,500 feet.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NWS has advised that heavy rain late this week may cause flooding of creeks and rivers. The areas of most concern are those draining the Coast Range and Willapa Hills, along with the south Washington and North Oregon Cascade foothills. Localized flooding could also affect inland valleys all the way from Longview to Eugene.

The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warns that heavy rain can trigger landslides and debris flows in steep terrain, and the risk is higher in burn areas.

The department encourages travelers to stay alert by tracking the flood watch via radio, TV or online sources; listening for unusual sounds that may indicate moving debris, like trees cracking or boulders knocking together; watching the water in streams or creeks; and traveling with extreme caution.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0