Flood watch issued for mid-valley; water levels expected to continue to rise this week

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Monday afternoon for the mid-Willamette Valley, cautioning that heavy rains may combine with snowmelt to cause excessive runoff, sending rivers, creeks and streams over their banks.

But even after the flood watch is over, the danger of flooding will persist as rivers will continue to rise, according to river forecasts from the agency.

The Santiam River at Jefferson and the Luckiamute River near Suver are both expected to crest above their flood stages on Friday, Jan. 7 before dropping.

The Willamette River at Harrisburg is expected to reach its bankfull level or action stage on Thursday, Jan. 6, while the river will spill over its banks in Corvallis and Albany on Saturday, Jan. 8, according to National Weather Service river forecasts.

The Willamette is expected to recede below its action stage in these three cities on Monday, Jan. 10.

The Marys River at Philomath is expected to reach bankfull on Monday, Jan. 3, and the Long Tom River at Monroe also is expected to reach action stage this week on Friday, Jan. 7.

The South Santiam River at Waterloo and Thomas Creek near Scio are not expected to rise anywhere close to their action stages, according to National Weather Service river forecasts.

The flood watch was issued for 6 p.m. Sunday through 4 p.m. Monday and covers much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including communities in the Coast Range, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home.

Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action.

Areas above 2,000 feet in elevation in the Cascades foothills and Cascades also have a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. Monday to midnight on Tuesday.

Heavy snow is expected, with accumulations of up to 18 inches, and wind gusts as high as 55 mph could occur.

Travel will be very hazardous, according to the National Weather Service, as areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and strong winds could cause tree damage.

A wind advisory also was issued for Sunday night and early Monday morning for the mid-Willamette Valley, as the National Weather Service expected sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph.

The mid-Willamette Valley already witnessed unusual weather this winter with minor flooding in December and a stronger than typical snowfall last week.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

