A flood watch will be in effect Monday, May 15 in the afternoon and evening in much of Oregon, including Linn and Benton counties.

The National Weather Service issued the flood watch for cities including Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon and Sweet Home. The watch will be in effect from 3 to 10 p.m.

"Slow moving thunderstorms have potential to produce periods of very heavy rain this afternoon and evening," the agency said. "Not all areas will receive rainfall, and some areas may receive very heavy rainfall exceeding one-half inch to 1 inch in less than an hour."

Excessive runoff may lead to flooding of rivers, creeks and streams, according to NWS. Community members should monitor later forecasts and and be prepared in the event a flash flood warning is issued.

A flood watch encourages residents to be prepared while a flash flood warning would warrant potential action like moving to higher ground.