Recent flooding did nearly a half-million dollars in damage to roads and other infrastructure throughout the mid-valley.
Linn County Roadmaster Darrin Lane said the floods did about $400,000 damage to roads in the county.
Lane said Peoria Road had six major areas of concern, five of which involved shoulder areas that had been washed away, and a sixth area where the water undercut concrete curb and gutter near the intersection of Peoria Road and Highway 34.
“Our crew was out there this week and poured Controlled Density Fill — it’s like flowable concrete — under the curb and gutter to reinforce it,” Lane said Thursday. “It’s not 3,000 PSI, but it was in a spot where you can’t really put in fill and tamp it down.”
Lane said his crew poured eight to nine yards of material.
Lane said that at the other spots along Peoria Road, heavier rock was placed on shoulders that had washed out.
“We put down crushed rock and then built it back up again with heavier rip rap to support it,” Lane said. “We want to reduce potential future damage. I haven’t seen water over Peoria Road since I became roadmaster in 1999.”
Lane said the other major project in Linn County was a large culvert that washed out on Brownsville Road, between Lebanon and Brownsville.
Lane said what had been a 6-foot metal pipe will be replaced with a 12-foot culvert that will offer fish-friendly passage.
“We are in the process of applying for permits from the Corps of Engineers, Department of State Lands and Fish and Wildlife Department,” Lane said. “We will have to do the work in the summer, which is the in-water work season.”
Lane said the road will possibly be closed to through traffic until late June.
Although Linn and Benton counties have declared an emergency, Lane said the state and federal government will have to make the same declaration before the mid-valley can be eligible for project funding assistance.