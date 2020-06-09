Five new COVID-19 deaths in Oregon

Oregon officials have reported five new deaths from the coronoavirus.
The new fatalities, reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority, bring the state’s total to 169.
Here is a look at the new reported deaths:
• A 78-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive May 6 and died May 27 at his residence.
• A 96-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive May 27 and died June 7 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland.
• A 70-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive June 5 and died June 8 at Salem Hospital
• A 60-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive May 21 and died June 4 at Kaiser Westside Hospital in Hillsboro.
• A 96-year-old man in Clackamas County, who became symptomatic May 31, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died June 3 at his residence.
All five fatalities had underlying medical conditions, the OHA reported.
In addition to the deaths the OHA also reported 70 new and preumptive COVID-19 cases, increasing the state total to 4,988. One of the new cases was in Benton County, bringing the county’s total to 63. Benton has logged five deaths. Linn County did not experience any new cases, but OHA officials have concluded that a previously reported Linn case had been determined not to be a case. Linn has had 124 cases and nine deaths.
Multnomah County continues to lead the state with 1,329 cases and 66 deaths, followed by Marion with 1,066 cases and 30 deaths.
The case load remains concentrated in high-population counties in the Portland metropolitan area and the Willamette Valley. A total of 23 of Oregon’s 36 counties, Baker, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Lincoln, Morrow, Sherman, Tillamook, Union, Wallowa and Wheeler have yet to experience a COVID-19 death.
Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.
Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.
In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. People with severe cases are treated in a hospital setting.
