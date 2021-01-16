Five mid-valley deaths from COVID

Five mid-valley coronavirus deaths were reported Saturday by the Oregon Health Authority.
Four of the deaths were in Linn County and one in Benton County, Overall, the state report shows 41 deaths statewide, bringing Oregon’s total to 1,799.
The local deaths were:
• A 61-year-old Linn County woman who tested positive Dec. 9 and died Jan. 10 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions still is being confirmed.
• A 76-year-old Linn County woman who tested positive Dec. 28 and died Jan. 9 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
• A 69-year-old Linn County man who tested positive Dec. 23 and died Jan. 10 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
• A 75-year-old Linn County man who tested positive Jan. 5 and died Jan. 8. The location of the death and the presence of underlying conditions still are being confirmed.
• A 77-year-old Benton County woman who tested positive Dec. 10 and died Dec. 31 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
The fatalities statewide ranged in age from 44 to 100.
Linn County now has 46 deaths, with Benton at 14.
The state report also noted 1,173 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID, bringing the state total to 132,412. Linn added 37 cases and now has 3,102. Benton reported 27 cases and is up to 1,684.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (15), Clackamas (75), Clatsop (8), Columbia (18), Coos (7), Crook (20), Curry (1), Deschutes (62), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Harney (5), Hood River (14), Jackson (56), Jefferson (12), Josephine (18), Klamath (56), Lake (1), Lane (95), Lincoln (12), Malheur (8), Marion (117), Morrow (6), Multnomah (216), Polk (23), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (70), Union (9), Wallowa (2), Wasco (12), Washington (125), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (23).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.
In other coronavirus news:
Vaccinations: The state report noted 16,117 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 189,190 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 335,075 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon. Benton County has administered 3,995 doses, or 423 per 10,000 residents. Linn has totaled 4,097 doses, or 324per 10,000.
Hospitalizations: Statewide, 365 people are hospitalized with COVID, 22 less than in Friday’s report. A total of 92 are in intensive care, five fewer than the earlier report.
