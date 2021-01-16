Five mid-valley deaths from COVID

The state report also noted 1,173 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID, bringing the state total to 132,412. Linn added 37 cases and now has 3,102. Benton reported 27 cases and is up to 1,684.

The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (15), Clackamas (75), Clatsop (8), Columbia (18), Coos (7), Crook (20), Curry (1), Deschutes (62), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Harney (5), Hood River (14), Jackson (56), Jefferson (12), Josephine (18), Klamath (56), Lake (1), Lane (95), Lincoln (12), Malheur (8), Marion (117), Morrow (6), Multnomah (216), Polk (23), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (70), Union (9), Wallowa (2), Wasco (12), Washington (125), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (23).

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.

In other coronavirus news: