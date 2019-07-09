Fitzpatrick Painting and Construction of Albany has announced the Pacific Northwest Adult & Teen Challenge's Willamette Valley campus in Shedd as the first recipient of its $10,000 Charity Paint Giveaway.
As a result, the center will receive a free color consultation and exterior paint work, with paint donated by Sherwin Williams of Albany. The giveaway was developed for mid-valley nonprofits or residents in need of painting and construction services.
Volunteers and/or service donations are sought for the painting party, scheduled for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the site, 31700 Fayetteville Drive, Shedd. Participants will receive free T-shirts courtesy of No Dinx and Pizzamore-provided pizza.
For more information on the program or event, call 541-967-8900 or visit www.fitzpatrick.com.