FISH of Lebanon and Lebanon’s First Presbyterian Church, located at 145 W. Ash St., will be kicking off the holiday season with a Christmas Decoration Bazaar, Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Patrons are invited to stop by after the Christmas tree-lighting parade and check out an array of tree ornaments and festive decorations for purchase, along with handmade fudge, candy and cookies. All funds from the sale go to helping feed hungry families in Lebanon.
For more information on FISH or the holiday event, call 541-259-3200.