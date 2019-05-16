Fish Lake and Sand Mountain will be the topics of discussion Sunday at a program sponsored by the Linn County Historical Society.
The program will be held at 2 p.m. at the Lakeside Center at the Mennonite Village, 2180 54th Ave. SE, in Albany. The event is free and open to the public.
Speakers will be Rolf Anderson, a retired US Forest Ranger and current president of the Friends of Fish Lake, and Don Allen, president of the Friends of Sand Mountain.
Both areas are near the old Santiam Wagon Road.
For more information contact Glenn Harrison at 541-619-7596.