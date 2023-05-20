Madylinn Cooper was killing some time and catching some fish before a birthday party with friends Saturday, May 20.

Those friends likely have no idea what the 11-year-old Albany girl was doing, Madylinn said, at an early morning fishing derby around a pond near the Linn County fairgrounds.

Her longest rainbow trout so far was 12.25 inches, probably not long enough to win the award for biggest fish at the annual Sportsman's Warehouse Kids' Fishing Derby.

“They don’t know I’m into fishing. I don’t really talk to them about it,” she said.

Usually, the group of fifth-graders talks about more common entertainment.

“We mostly talk about anime,” Madylinn said.

She’s watching a shōnen series on Hulu, she said, called Black Clover.

A fish leapt clear of the pond’s surface and fell, heavy enough to loudly splash.

“Oh!” Madylinn said.

“Now that’s the fish you want,” her dad said.

“I do want it,” she said. She sounded over-eager and both Coopers laughed.

It wasn't that challenging a setup for Madylinn, who’s been fishing since age 5 — more than half her life.

Organizers said as many as 600 attended, including more than 200 children who registered to fish rainbow trout out of the pond at Timber Linn Memorial Park.

The derby seemed more like a warmup for the summer, when she’ll be with her dad, Robert Cooper, and grandpa Jeff Cooper on a boat nearly every weekend out of Yaquina Bay landing salmon in the summer coho run.

“You’ve been cooped up and can get back to what you do,” Robert Cooper said.

And what the Cooper family does is fish.

When Cooper is thinking about being outside, he said, he's thinking about growing up along the Deschutes River near La Pine where he would roam over the rough rock, junipers and scrub brush of Central Oregon with a fishing pole in his hand.

“That’s kind of what we did, every chance we got,” Cooper said.

Cooper said he and his family are out fishing frequently after the weather begins warming in the spring.

“Pretty much every weekend,” he said.

The lakes are good for fishing in the mid-Willamette Valley — his family favors Green Peter Lake, the reservoir near Sweet Home where a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers concrete dam chokes the Middle Santiam River.

His dad Jeff Cooper’s boat is new enough that it doesn’t yet have a name. But they put it through its paces in 2022 chasing ocean runs of salmon.

Madylinn is still trying to figure out her participation in the three-generational fishing trips.

She said the motion of the boat on the other side of the Yaquina Bay bar makes her sick.

But “I also really like to go out fishing for salmon,” Madylinn said.

Her longest fish is from that summer haul of coho, a salmon measuring 29ish inches. Her dad swore the fish was longer than 2 feet, then changed his story.

“Sorry — put 41 inches,” he said with a laugh.

When her dad invites her to go, she usually says yes.

The invite on Saturday morning, May 20, was for something a little different: A hurried race to catch the most or largest rainbow trout, stocked by Oregon wildlife officials in an Albany pond for a youth fishing derby.

Madylinn paraphrased Robert Cooper.

“‘We’re going here to win this,’” she said. “And I agreed.”

At age 5, she said, fishing easily bored Madylinn.

“Now I kind of enjoy it,” she said.

The sun was a bit higher by 10:30 a.m. and the Coopers were switching tackle. A different combination of weights and hooks and strings would get Madylinn’s rainbow-colored PowerBait closer to the floor of the pond, where fish were starting to descend and seek refuge.

Robert Cooper spots a fish on a line. Not his own — the neighboring dad has wandered off for a snack.

“That’s when it happens, when you eat or check your phone,” Cooper said.

Andrew Mattravers, a Corvallis man fishing with his 6-year-old daughter Makayla Mattravers, acknowledged the advice.

“Now I know what to do!” he said.

Mattravers said fishing adventures with his dad to local lakes are among his earliest memories.

The activity helped him practice patience and analytical thinking.

“You have to think about what the fish want to eat that day,” he said.

And now his daughter has formative fishing memories. The father-daughter duo uses fishing to get outside, see other parts of the mid-Willamette Valley and breathe some “fresh air,” Mattravers said.

“Catching fish is a bonus,” he said.

Larry Compton didn't get to spend much time with his grandpa. So he uses his knowledge as a retired part-time steelhead guide to help his grandkids fish.

"I try to spend as much time with Dawson and Desiree as possible," Compton said.

Dawson Albrecht, 4, was catching his ninth trout of the day.

Compton, a retired Eugene Police Department officer, unhooked and helped measure fish, and helped the boy cast his lines.

He appeared well-practiced after years of rowing the McKenzie for his side-gig in a style of boat named for the river, a McKenzie River dory.

"The doctor said the faster I row, the faster I'll need a replacement," Compton said.

Compton said he was due to speak at the funeral of a friend, Terry Fitzpatrick, a police sergeant from Eugene.

Fitzpatrick was set to be buried with military honors, Compton said.

Until the late afternoon, at least, Compton had fishing.

"Bagpipes," he said. "It's going to be rough."