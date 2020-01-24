First set of new crosswalk lights installed in South Corvallis

The Oregon Department of Transportation has completed its first installation of new pedestrian crosswalk lights in South Corvallis.
Crews finished the work at the Third Street crossing near Southeast Chapman Place at about 6 p.m. Thursday night and the new fixture is up and running. ODOT is replacing the older-model lights with new rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs).
The Chapman intersection was the first to be replaced because it had been damaged in August by a motorist and two of its four lights were missing. The crosswalk has been the scene of two deaths in the past 18 months: 32-year-old cyclist Eric Austin was killed in June 2018 and 11-year-old Rhiana Daniel died after being struck Jan. 8.
In addition, 32-year-old cyclist Jeremy Gruver was killed in Oct. 2019 while crossing Third Street just north of Chapman. He was not in the crosswalk.
The three deaths have angered the bicycle and pedestrian community. Eight individuals testified about safety issues at a Jan. 9 City Council work session and 16 more at the Jan. 21 City Council meeting.
Among the concerns of advocates was the repair of the Chapman crosswalk and the completion of the installations at three other crosswalks near Southeast Lilly, Southeast Mayberry and Southeast Richland avenues.
Savannah Crawford, a project manager with ODOT’s Region 2, which includes the mid-valley, said that work on the other three will begin next week and the work will be completed by the end of the month. ODOT is involved because Third Street also serves as state Highway 99W.
You have free articles remaining.
“The crossing near Chapman Place was our first priority and therefore was the first crossing to receive the improvements,” Crawford said.
Crawford added that the new lights are a better approach because “research found that RRFBs were dramatically more effective at increasing compliance compared to traditional beacons — likely due to the novelty and unique nature of the stutter flash.”
There was a short-term lane closure on the northbound side of Third Street during the Chapman installation, and Crawford said there likely will be similar closures at the other three intersections.
ODOT is spending $120,000 in regionally allocated bicycle and pedestrian program funds on the crosswalk project, while also includes new green-and-white pavement markings on the east side of the highway that were added in November.
The pavement markings at Chapman Place, the driveway into the First Alternative Co-op and three lower-use driveways aim to increase visibility for that piece of the corridor, which also serves as the bicycle and pedestrian multiuse path. The city plans to reroute the path away from the highway to Crystal Lake Drive. That project is tentatively set to be completed in October.
The Corvallis Police Department still is investigating the death of Daniel, which occurred when she was struck by a Nissan Leaf driven by Peter Eschwey, 45, of Corvallis. Eschwey is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed in the case. Corvallis Police Chief Jonathan Sassaman said Thursday that he expected the investigation to wrap up in the new few days.
The motorist who hit Austin was sentenced to 200 hours of community service and fined $1,000 after pleading no contest to charges of speeding and careless driving.
No charges have been filed in Gruver’s death, and Sassaman said police are still working on that case.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.