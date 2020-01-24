First set of new crosswalk lights installed in South Corvallis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“The crossing near Chapman Place was our first priority and therefore was the first crossing to receive the improvements,” Crawford said.

Crawford added that the new lights are a better approach because “research found that RRFBs were dramatically more effective at increasing compliance compared to traditional beacons — likely due to the novelty and unique nature of the stutter flash.”

There was a short-term lane closure on the northbound side of Third Street during the Chapman installation, and Crawford said there likely will be similar closures at the other three intersections.

ODOT is spending $120,000 in regionally allocated bicycle and pedestrian program funds on the crosswalk project, while also includes new green-and-white pavement markings on the east side of the highway that were added in November.

The pavement markings at Chapman Place, the driveway into the First Alternative Co-op and three lower-use driveways aim to increase visibility for that piece of the corridor, which also serves as the bicycle and pedestrian multiuse path. The city plans to reroute the path away from the highway to Crystal Lake Drive. That project is tentatively set to be completed in October.