First responders, essential workers throw parade for Good Samaritan workers

Timberlee Leslie said the display of flashing lights, honking horns and smiling faces was awesome for her and her two daughters. Her husband, Lance Leslie, is a city street maintenance crew member and drove a city truck in the parade.

“Our lives have been slower, but we know first responders' have not,” she said. “So we’re trying to show our appreciation.”

Leslie said her sister, Tamara Allen, is a nurse at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. With all the health care workers gathered to see the small parade roll by, it was like she was able to show her gratitude to people like her sister.

“It was nice to see everyone out all at once because you can’t say ‘thank you’ to all of them individually,” she said.

All of the first responders participating in the parade were wearing masks, as were most of the people who came out to watch the procession. Most of the spectators took care to maintain safe physical distancing, although there were some groups of co-workers standing in clumps.

McCarthy stressed that just because the coronavirus death rate is slowing doesn’t mean it’s time for the community to let its guard down.

“Keep doing what you’re doing,” he said. “We have seen a noticeable decline in the predicted cases. See it through to the end and let’s finish strong.”

