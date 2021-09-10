First responder remembers 9/11, 20 years later

Memories of Sept. 11, 2001 are cemented into the minds of Americans everywhere. But those memories aren’t as vivid and emotional for the average citizen as they are for the first responders from that day.

David Solomon was working as a crew chief on an ambulance in New York City. He remembers getting a call from dispatch that a plane had hit the North tower of the World Trade Center. He said his crew assumed it was a small plane. Solomon could have never imagined what he was about to see.

“We pulled up, there were bodies, there were people jumping … it was really bad,” Solomon said.

He added that he saw a couple holding hands jumping out of the building.

Solomon is the commander of American Legion Post 10 in Albany. He will never forget what he experienced on 9/11 and he hopes Americans won’t either.

Pieces of cement were falling as Solomon walked through soot and asbestos. Bodies were piling up. He felt helpless as he took in the immense amount of damage and death.

“I couldn’t help more people,” he said. “You never want the feeling that you didn’t help enough. That was the feeling I was left with.”