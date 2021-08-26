First Northwest enlistee in Space Force from Albany

He’s also aware of the sitcom “Space Force,” which was released on Netflix last year. He chuckled about the depiction of a burgeoning military operation that is constantly second to China’s. In reality, that’s “all Hollywood,” he said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Still, his love of space is part of why he enlisted in the Space Force, specifically. The eighth and newest branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, enacted by President Trump, isn’t even two years old yet. That means the Air Force is doing all the recruiting for the branch, and there’s always been interplay between the Air Force and the United States’ operations in space.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Conner-Yother said he fell in love with space during a science class at Calapooia Middle School, where he got to do a model of the solar system. He didn’t just stop at the names of the planets, he even listed all of the moons that orbit each celestial body.

“I think it was Mr. (Trevor) Brown, a unit in his class,” he recalled. “I went above and beyond … and I think he even displayed (my project) on the wall in his class for years.”

He’d love to take his engineering experience to NASA someday, but Conner-Yother has many years left on his six-year contract to decide whether he wants to continue his career with the military or move elsewhere.