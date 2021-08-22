First day of school postponed for Alsea

The Alsea School District has pushed back its first day of school due to a positive COVID-19 test by an elementary school employee, according to a notice posted on the district’s Facebook page on Saturday.
The school year was initially scheduled to start on Monday, but that was pushed back to Aug. 30 to keep students and staff members safe.
Under the updated exposure rules, all staff that were within six feet of the affected employee for 15 min. or more must isolate and test, said Superintendent Marc Thielman, in the post.
“Because our awesome staff was in training, the number of potential exposures for staff is sizable enough to force a delay to the start of the school year. We simply do not have enough certified and classified substitutes to cover for the exposed staff members,” he added.
The delay will allow for testing and necessary contract tracing if needed.
Thielman acknowledged that the delay will be inconvenient for many families, but added that the silver lining was that students were not in the building.
He added in the Facebook note that the pandemic is still very real, and the delta strain is creating new challenges.
Thielman urged families to work with students on refreshing protocols, and to monitor children for potential symptoms.
“Parents and families are our best allies in this battle to keep our school open and all our students and safe safe,” he said.
Thielman has generated controversy recently by telling parents they can sidestep the Gov. Kate Brown’s school mask requirement by applying for an accommodation for their children under federal disabilities law, according to an article by the Associated Press.
Brown responded that she was shocked Thielman was undermining her policies by “instructing students to lie” about having a disability, the AP article states.
According to the AP article, Thielman, who is planning to run for governor next year, when Brown can’t seek reelection because of term limits, said he is not anti-mask but is sensitive to parents’ concerns that face coverings can cause anxiety and headaches in children. In some cases, he said, he believes these problems justify an exemption under federal disabilities law because they interfere with learning.