First day of school postponed for Alsea

The Alsea School District has pushed back its first day of school due to a positive COVID-19 test by an elementary school employee, according to a notice posted on the district’s Facebook page on Saturday.

The school year was initially scheduled to start on Monday, but that was pushed back to Aug. 30 to keep students and staff members safe.

Under the updated exposure rules, all staff that were within six feet of the affected employee for 15 min. or more must isolate and test, said Superintendent Marc Thielman, in the post.

“Because our awesome staff was in training, the number of potential exposures for staff is sizable enough to force a delay to the start of the school year. We simply do not have enough certified and classified substitutes to cover for the exposed staff members,” he added.

The delay will allow for testing and necessary contract tracing if needed.

Thielman acknowledged that the delay will be inconvenient for many families, but added that the silver lining was that students were not in the building.

He added in the Facebook note that the pandemic is still very real, and the delta strain is creating new challenges.

