A bright red ribbon was cut on Tuesday, July 18 for the mid-Willamette Valley’s first all-adaptive playground.

Adults and kids gathered to celebrate the opening of the All-Adaptive Playground at the Mid-Willamette YMCA on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Tatum tries out the new xylophone. just one of the instruments featured on the new adaptive playground. Mckenna, Drew, and Tatum form the first drum circle on the Mid-Willamette YMCA adaptive playground. Kids attending YMCA camps race around the new adaptive playground trying out the new activities. The new tube slide at the YMCA adaptive playground features a skylight for users to peek out at their friends waiting at the bottom. In addition to the adaptive features, the new playground includes obstacle course equipment for those future climbers and gymnasts to work on their skills while having fun. The obstacle course section of the playground encourages players to use their bodies in creative ways to make it across. Tatum rides down the new roller slide, a special slide that provides multisensory experiences that help with early brain development. Kids line up to try part of the obstacle course on the new adaptive playground at the Mid-Willamette YMCA. Mid-Willamette YMCA attendees try out the new tube slide, just one part of the new adaptive playground.

What is an adaptive playground? While there isn’t one specific definition, it can be described as a play space in which the design and amenities go beyond specifications required by the Americans with Disabilities Act — the federal law that requires accommodations for those with disabilities —and seeks to engage children of all abilities, including those who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices.

The Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA officially opened its new 7,200-square-foot space for play on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The project was made possible by Republic Services, which awarded a $250,000 grant to the YMCA as part of its National Neighborhood Promise program.

While the adults shook hands, took photos, and, yes, cut the ribbon, the kids went straight to exploring the new playground features, like the merry-go-round, slides and musical instruments.

The adaptive equipment is specially designed to encourage children of all abilities to participate in play. The ground part of this playground was designed with specialty turf meant to cushion falls and absorb sound to better serve children with sensory and mobility concerns.

