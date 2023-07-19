A bright red ribbon was cut on Tuesday, July 18 for the mid-Willamette Valley’s first all-adaptive playground.
What is an adaptive playground? While there isn’t one specific definition, it can be described as a play space in which the design and amenities go beyond specifications required by the Americans with Disabilities Act — the federal law that requires accommodations for those with disabilities —and seeks to engage children of all abilities, including those who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices.
The Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA officially opened its new 7,200-square-foot space for play on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The project was made possible by Republic Services, which awarded a $250,000 grant to the YMCA as part of its National Neighborhood Promise program.
While the adults shook hands, took photos, and, yes, cut the ribbon, the kids went straight to exploring the new playground features, like the merry-go-round, slides and musical instruments.
The adaptive equipment is specially designed to encourage children of all abilities to participate in play. The ground part of this playground was designed with specialty turf meant to cushion falls and absorb sound to better serve children with sensory and mobility concerns.
Jess Hume-Pantuso
Photographer
