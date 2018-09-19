LEBANON — Ryan Henry put together a catapult for Saturday's meeting of the Junior Robotics Club that looked a little like a sailing ship: egg carton base, Popsicle-stick masts, rubber bands forming a sail shape on top.
It worked, too. When Ryan, 12, pulled back the rubber bands, his egg-cup cradle launched a pingpong ball a good 20 feet, arcing gracefully across the robotics team's working lab space in downtown Lebanon.
That was before the actual competition, however. When it came time to see whose catapult could fling its missile the farthest, Ryan's ball flew straight up instead of out.
"You had a misfire. Sometimes that happens," consoled Kelly Cleveland, a mentor for Team 1359 and organizer of the team's Junior Robotics Club.
More than the team would like, agreed 1359 member Destin Dahlgren, 18. "We have a match, the robot's all set up, and then it decides not to move, ever."
Members of the Scalawags, Lebanon's pirate-themed robotics team, know what it's like when a plan doesn't come together. But they also know how to regroup and try again — which is one of the lessons they're hoping to pass along as they lead the Junior Robotics meetings this fall for students in fourth through seventh grades.
The club has three more meetings scheduled, with the next set for Oct. 20 at 550 Main St. in downtown Lebanon. All club meetings are free and don't require preregistration.
At each meeting, students will get a safety lesson, learn to operate the tools used by the robotics team, and participate in an activity related to science, technology, engineering or math, known by the acronym STEM.
The idea is to get younger students interested in robotics to keep the team going, but also to give them experience with STEM activities in general, Cleveland said. Next up, she said: car races made out of rolls of Lifesaver candies.
The Sept. 15 club activity on catapults brought in seven participants, the most so far, Cleveland said. Younger students paired with older Scalawags to design a contraption to propel a pingpong ball, using egg cartons, rubber bands, nuts and bolts, and even a balloon.
Saxton Hansen, 9, wasn't satisfied with his initial effort. "Do you have any other ideas?" he asked Dahlgren, his teammate. "We need to improve it. Let's go. Let's go think."
Lincoln Schuler and his teammate, Rebecca Munk, 16, designed a trebuchet rather than a catapult, using a gravity-powered counterweight to swing the firing arm.
It wasn't as successful as the pair had hoped, but Lincoln didn't count it as a loss. "I still think ours was the coolest-looking one," he said, adding: "I also learned what the word 'trebuchet' means."
Hunter Fields, 12, worked with Ben Tabor, 16, on a catapult shaped vaguely like a slingshot suspended on a Popsicle-stick swingset. Its power launched the pingpong ball across the room and into a wall, the day's clear winner.
Hunter hadn't been to a Junior Robotics meeting before that particular Saturday but said he'll definitely be back.
The first thing he saw, on entering the Scalawag shop, was the lawnmower-sized robot from last year's competition, used to launch yellow "power cubes" for points. That was all it took, he said.
"I've already been locked in."