Fires destroy Lebanon homes, stretch resources

Two houses destroyed in separate fires Friday night in Lebanon were found to have no working smoke detectors, according to an investigation by Lebanon Fire Marshal Jason Bolen.

On Jan. 24, the Lebanon Fire Department received calls for two structure fires within five hours of each other.

The first, in the 30000 block of Fairview Road, came in around 5:30 p.m. According to a Lebanon Fire District statement, both occupants were able to escape, but the house was fully engulfed by the time crews arrived. An investigation revealed that a wood stove pipe had been improperly installed and came in direct contact with a piece of wood framing.

"The constant heat exposure caused pyrolysis of the wood which eventually ignited and spread into the interior wall space, eventually spreading throughout the entire home," the statement read.

A partial collapse of the house's second floor prevented crews from entering and forced them to use existing openings to fully extinguish the fire. The home was deemed a complete loss.

