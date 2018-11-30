A fire in a lab on the Oregon State University campus forced the evacuation of two campus buildings Friday morning.
A press release from the Corvallis Fire Department said firefighters responded to a report of a fire in Burt Hall just before 11 a.m. and took about 40 minutes to bring it under control. Firefighters spent another three hours on the scene helping with cleanup and recovery.
No one was injured in the fire, and the Fire Department’s release said the damage was contained to the lab.
“The fire appears to have originated inside a scientific microwave oven and resulted in extensive damage to the lab as well as significant water damage to the lab and the rooms below,” the release said.
Burt Hall, which is not equipped with fire sprinklers, is used by OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences. Wilkinson Hall, which is adjacent to Burt Hall, also was evacuated.
Steve Clark, OSU vice president of university relations and marketing, said scientific equipment very similar to a microwave oven was being used to conduct an experiment within the lab and it appears the equipment suffered a failure that led to the fire. Initial attempts to put out the fire were unsuccessful, he added.
Clark added that the second floor of Burt Hall will be closed through the weekend.
