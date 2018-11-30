Corvallis firefighters are currently responding to a fire at Wilkinson Hall on the Oregon State University campus.
At 11:45 a.m., Steve Clark, OSU vice president of university relations and marketing, said there was a small fire that originated in a microwave in a research lab in the building.
As a precaution, he said the university had closed the area around the building, out of concern for hazardous chemicals or gases that could be in the lab.
As of 12:20 p.m., five fire vehicles were still on the scene and there was caution tape around the building.
