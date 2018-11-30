Try 1 month for 99¢
wilkinson fire 1.jpg
Firefighters outside of Wilkinson Hall Wednesday.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Newspapers

Corvallis firefighters are currently responding to a fire at Wilkinson Hall on the Oregon State University campus.

At 11:45 a.m., Steve Clark, OSU vice president of university relations and marketing, said there was a small fire that originated in a microwave in a research lab in the building.

As a precaution, he said the university had closed the area around the building, out of concern for hazardous chemicals or gases that could be in the lab.

As of 12:20 p.m., five fire vehicles were still on the scene and there was caution tape around the building. 

This story will be updated. 

Anthony Rimel covers weekend events, education, courts and crime and can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net, 541-758-9526, or via Twitter @anthonyrimel.

