Fire inside the upstairs wall of a detached two-story garage being used as an apartment caused smoke damage to the items inside Monday afternoon.
The Albany Fire Department responded to a call about smoke at 3:25 p.m. to 2377 Highway 20 N.W.
Early indications are that the fire appeared to be related to an electrical problem, said Sandy Roberts, spokeswoman for the department. No one was upstairs at the time and no one was injured.
Roberts said the apartment is being rented and the tenants have renter's insurance. She said the department provided five cases of water to the family because the power company needed to shut down electricity to the residence so firefighters could cut through the wall, and that meant the pump lost power to the well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.