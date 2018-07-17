Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Albany firefighter Grant Hadley cuts into a wall while Lt. Levi Lindsey uses a pike pole to tear siding of a building to find the source of the smoke from a converted garage Monday afternoon west of Albany in Benton County.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

Fire inside the upstairs wall of a detached two-story garage being used as an apartment caused smoke damage to the items inside Monday afternoon.

The Albany Fire Department responded to a call about smoke at 3:25 p.m. to 2377 Highway 20 N.W.

Early indications are that the fire appeared to be related to an electrical problem, said Sandy Roberts, spokeswoman for the department. No one was upstairs at the time and no one was injured.

Roberts said the apartment is being rented and the tenants have renter's insurance. She said the department provided five cases of water to the family because the power company needed to shut down electricity to the residence so firefighters could cut through the wall, and that meant the pump lost power to the well. 

