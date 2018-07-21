Subscribe for 17¢ / day
DH Logo

Albany Fire Department crews responded early Saturday morning to a fire at the Hillhouse Apartments, 1900 Hill Street SE.

The blaze was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m.

No further details about the incident were immediately available, although the fire affected one adult and three children, according to the American Red Cross Cascades Region, which responded to the scene at 8 a.m.

No further information was available at press time.

0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Load comments