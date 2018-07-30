Fire scorched a vacant house at 1946 Jackson St. S.E. on Monday morning, and investigators are trying to determine whether the fire was accidental or intentionally set, said Deputy Fire Marshal Sandy Roberts of the Albany Fire Department.
The fire was reported at 6:55 a.m. by a resident who saw smoke coming from the home and called 9-1-1.
The unoccupied home was sold in June and had been slated for demolition, Roberts said.
No one was present at the house when firefighters arrived at the scene.
More than 20 firefighters responded to battle the blaze.
