Fire restrictions for Siuslaw National Forest announced (Aug. 8)

Even with recent moisture, the trend of increasingly hot, dry weather has resulted in hazardous fire conditions on the Siuslaw National Forest.

In an effort to prevent human-caused wildland fires and to promote fire awareness, forest officials have instituted public use fire restrictions across the forest.

Prohibitions include:

• Campfires not contained within a pre-installed fire enclosure at an official developed campsite. This excludes campfires within designated sand camping areas on the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area and dispersed camping within the Sand Lake Recreation Area.

• Welding or operating a torch with an open flame.

• Operating generators in areas of vegetation.

• Using a vehicle off U.S. Forest Service roads except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation for 10 feet. This excludes recreation on the Oregon Dunes and Sand Lake recreation areas.

• Smoking outdoors near flammable materials or vegetation.