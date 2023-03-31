Marion County is trying to get the public to plant trees Sunday morning, April 2, at a Gates area park, part of efforts to restore the Santiam Canyon after fire devastated the region in 2020.

Environmental staff from the local government invited anyone to join in the event to reforest the canyon from 10 a.m. to noon at Packsaddle County Park, just on the other side of Linn County’s border with Marion.

North Santiam Watershed Council and Marion County also are giving Douglas fir seedlings to property owners in the area April 1 in North Santiam park, but reservations for the trees were closed by March 31.

Those organizations and Santiam Long-term Recovery Group also plan to remove noxious weeds and build shelters for bats, all part of a Santiam restoration campaign called Canyon Comeback.

Much of the forest and several towns on the canyon burned under one of the most devastating fires in state history.

The U.S. Forest Services spotted a smoke plume Aug. 16, 2020. Specialized fire crews tried to hack trees and thick brush to clear paths for firefighting equipment into a part of the Opal Creek Wilderness hemmed in by steep terrain and sharp ridges.

Dubbed Beachie Creek, the fire exploded overnight on Sept. 7, 2020, the Labor Day holiday.

Hot, dry wind swept down the face of the Cascade range. Trees torched and flames advanced westward so quickly that emergency managers didn’t issue notice to gather supplies and be ready to leave.

People living along a 33-mile stretch of Highway 20 were told to drop everything — to “go now!”

The rest of Western Oregon woke up under pale orange skies Sept. 8. Beachie Creek would grow to about 159,000 acres over the next couple of days.

Detroit and Gates burned in the fire, and five people died. Beachie Creek merged with P-515 and Lionshead fires, and together they razed an estimated 1,500 or more structures and 400,000 acres.

Thousands more buildings were destroyed and another six people killed in fires across Oregon including catastrophic burns in Talent and the McKenzie River valley.

Canyon Comeback has a tree planting guide at its website.