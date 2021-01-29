Fire guts kitchen at First Alternative Co-op in South Corvallis

Fire swept through an auxiliary building at the First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op in South Corvallis early Friday morning, gutting the structure and putting the co-op’s commissary kitchen out of commission.

“Luckily, there was no one in the building,” said Cindee Lolik, the co-op’s general manager. “No one was hurt, and we will rebuild.”

Battalion Chief Brett Loomis of the Corvallis Fire Department said the initial 911 call came in a little before 4 a.m. and the fire was declared under control shortly after 9.

“At one point we had three ladder trucks and multiple hand lines flowing water” onto the blaze, Loomis said. “We determined there was too much fire and it was too unsafe to put firefighters into the building.”

At the height of the blaze, Loomis said, nearly 50 firefighters with three ladder trucks and six engines were battling the flames. A little before 9 a.m. on Friday, the flames had been knocked down, but a ladder truck continued to pour water onto the roof of the annex while a power shovel peeled sheets of metal siding off the building so firefighters could douse smoldering hotspots.

One northbound lane of South Third Street was closed and Southeast Chapman Place was blocked off Friday morning while fire crews finished their work.