Fire guts kitchen at First Alternative Co-op in South Corvallis

Fire swept through an auxiliary building at the First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op in South Corvallis early Friday morning, gutting the structure and putting the co-op’s commissary kitchen out of commission.
“Luckily, there was no one in the building,” said Cindee Lolik, the co-op’s general manager. “No one was hurt, and we will rebuild.”
Battalion Chief Brett Loomis of the Corvallis Fire Department said the initial 911 call came in a little before 4 a.m. and the fire was declared under control shortly after 9.
“At one point we had three ladder trucks and multiple hand lines flowing water” onto the blaze, Loomis said. “We determined there was too much fire and it was too unsafe to put firefighters into the building.”
At the height of the blaze, Loomis said, nearly 50 firefighters with three ladder trucks and six engines were battling the flames. A little before 9 a.m. on Friday, the flames had been knocked down, but a ladder truck continued to pour water onto the roof of the annex while a power shovel peeled sheets of metal siding off the building so firefighters could douse smoldering hotspots.
One northbound lane of South Third Street was closed and Southeast Chapman Place was blocked off Friday morning while fire crews finished their work.
The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.
The fire did not spread from the annex to the main natural food store, but Lolik said the store would remain closed on Friday. “We’ll reopen (Saturday) morning,” she said.
The First Alternative store at 1007 SE Third St. is the co-op’s flagship operation, and the commissary kitchen in the annex did all the cooking for both the south store and the northside location at 2855 NW Grant Ave.
Lolik said she’s looking for a commercial kitchen where First Alternative can do its cooking temporarily while it rebuilds the annex at the south store.
About 110 people work at the south store, Lolik said, including 30 in the commissary.
No dollar estimate was available Friday morning for the value of the loss, Loomis said, but he added the building and its contents appeared to be a total loss.
Lolik said the business has insurance that should cover the cost of rebuilding the annex. She’s just glad no one was injured or killed in the fire.
“We can replace that,” she said of the damaged building. “We can’t replace a human life.”
The Corvallis Fire Department was assisted by the Albany Fire Department, Philomath Fire & Rescue, Adair Rural Fire & Rescue and the Tangent Rural Fire District.
