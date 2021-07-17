Fire evacuation exercise offers lessons

Corvallis and Benton County emergency planning officials staged their largest exercise to date on June 19.

In 2019, officials put together a fire exercise in one Corvallis neighborhood and organized an active shooter drill at Crescent Valley High School. Plans for exercises in 2020 were put on hold by the pandemic.

But last month’s event was easily the broadest in scope, involving nine neighborhoods in Corvallis and Benton County.

The premise was simple. Neighborhoods signed up to participate, were briefed by emergency officials… and then everyone waited for the alert to hit their phones.

The Level 1 (get ready) alert came at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 18, with the Level 2 (get set) sent out at 8 a.m. the following morning. At 9 a.m. the Level 3 (Go!) hit and participants were directed to evacuations points.

Approximately half the evacuees were assigned to travel to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Harrison Boulevard, with the remainder heading to the Life Community Church on Highway 99 north of town.

“The exercise went well and we learned some good things,” said Dave Busby, a chief emergency planner for Corvallis who is a member of the Corvallis Fire Department.