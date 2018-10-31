A family of five is safe after a fire heavily damaged their home Wednesday morning in Jefferson.
The fire was reported at 9:59 a.m. in the 200 block of N Sixth Street, and it was brought under control at 10:36 a.m.
Firefighters entered the burning home believing that there was an individual still inside, but all of the residents had already evacuated, according to a news release from the Jefferson Fire District.
The Jefferson Fire District still is investigating the cause of the blaze.
Jefferson crews were assisted by personnel and equipment from Marion County, Turner, Scio, Stayton and Albany. Workers for Pacific Power disconnected power to the 1,400-square-foot home so firefighters could safely fight the flames.
When JFD personnel arrived, they saw smoke and flame showing from the eaves. A supervisor was told that an individual was still inside the house.
In battling the blaze, firefighters worked to control the fire from inside the home, and cut holes in the roof to vent the attic.
"There's quite a bit of damage," said JFD spokeswoman Tammy Robbins.
A resident of the house and a neighbor both called 911 to report the blaze, the news release states.
Resident Mariela Guzman told authorities that she had just gotten up shortly before 10 a.m. and smelled smoke. She then saw the fire toward the back of the house.
She woke up everyone and notified another resident who had just gotten out of the shower.
The residents evacuated the house and then called 911.