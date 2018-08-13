LEBANON — Fire broke out in a manufactured home Sunday afternoon at 33669 Santiam Highway, causing heavy damage and temporarily trapping three pets.
Lebanon firefighters arrived at 2:15 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the 21-year-old home. The residents were not at home, but when they returned, they told crews two dogs and a cat were inside.
Firefighters worked from the exterior to keep the flames from spreading to nearby fields. When they were able to enter the home, they retrieved the three pets and treated them with oxygen at the scene. All appeared to be healthy, according to the Lebanon Fire District.
Firefighters were on scene for more than three hours to make sure the blaze was out and didn't rekindle. Ten rigs and 24 firefighters responded in all.
Firefighters said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross and the district's burnout fund both contributed to residents for temporary shelter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.