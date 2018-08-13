Subscribe for 17¢ / day

LEBANON — Fire broke out in a manufactured home Sunday afternoon at 33669 Santiam Highway, causing heavy damage and temporarily trapping three pets.

Lebanon firefighters arrived at 2:15 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the 21-year-old home. The residents were not at home, but when they returned, they told crews two dogs and a cat were inside.

Firefighters worked from the exterior to keep the flames from spreading to nearby fields. When they were able to enter the home, they retrieved the three pets and treated them with oxygen at the scene. All appeared to be healthy, according to the Lebanon Fire District.

Firefighters were on scene for more than three hours to make sure the blaze was out and didn't rekindle. Ten rigs and 24 firefighters responded in all.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross and the district's burnout fund both contributed to residents for temporary shelter. 

