A house sustained significant fire damage Saturday night in the 1900 block of S. Ninth Street in Lebanon.
A Lebanon police officer spotted the blaze during a traffic stop at around 6:52 p.m. and reported a large plume of smoke coming from the structure.
When Lebanon Fire District Battalion Chief Mark Fitzwater arrived at the scene, he saw heavy fire on the back side of the house. Crews responded and attempted a defensive attack on the exterior. Their efforts to enter the home were impeded, however, by exploding propane tanks and ammunition, Fitzwater said.
"Once we were able to get the back side under control," he added, "our crews made an interior attack and put the fire out on the front."
The blaze was brought under control within 30 minutes, Fitzwater said. No one was injured in the incident; neighbors had notified the home's residents. The Red Cross provided assistance with lodging for the night.
Fitzwater said the fire's cause was determined to be a generator powering different appliances in the home.
Five engines responded to the scene, with Albany Fire Department personnel on standby.