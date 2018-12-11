Fire damaged a portion of a duplex Tuesday night in the 600 block of Wassom Street in Lebanon.
Lebanon Fire District Battalion Chief Nick Tyler said crews kept the blaze, which was called in at around 7:25 p.m., to one half of the structure. He said the fire began on the outside, then spread up the siding and into the unit's attic space. It sustained enough damage to displace its five occupants. The other side, however, was fine.
No injuries were reported; there was no immediate word as to the cause.
"No smoke damage, no water damage," Tyler said. "Our crews did a really good job of containing it to one side of the building."