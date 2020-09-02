Fire chars Pacific Boulevard overpass in Albany

A fire erupted at the Pacific Boulevard overpass in Albany on Wednesday afternoon, temporarily shutting down the eastbound on-ramp and the road that goes beneath the overpass and feeds onto Lyon Street.
The call came in at 2:34 p.m. and the Albany Fire Department was on the scene by 2:39, department spokesperson Sandy Roberts said. The blaze was brought under control within 10-12 minutes, she added. Firefighters remained on the scene to mop up spot fires but were expected to clear the area by about 4 p.m.
The fire burned grass, brush and blackberry bushes on the side of the overpass facing the Amtrak station as well as a grassy area between the base of the overpass and the railroad tracks, Roberts said.
There were also several spot fires that ignited on wooden railroad ties and another spot fire on Republic Services property about 1,200 feet away. At least two telephone poles were burned, and some light poles along the bike path may have been damaged as well.
No one was hurt in the blaze, Roberts said.
About 20 Albany firefighters responded to the fire call with a brush rig, water tenders, two fire engines and multiple command vehicles, according to Roberts.
The location of the fire made it difficult to attack, she added.
“We had to come at it from multiple directions,” she said.
Roberts said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
She noted that fire danger is high due to hot, dry summer weather. She asked people to take precautions such as not discarding burning cigarettes, making sure tow chains aren’t dragging in the road and building campfires only in designated fire pits.
“Vegetation is extremely dry,” Roberts said. “We’re actually in a red flag warning right now. Our current conditions are ripe for fire.”
Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
