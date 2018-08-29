A fire that started Tuesday morning continued to smolder Wednesday at the ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (Wah Chang) complex in Millersburg.
According to an Albany Fire Department press release, the fire was first reported at 11:16 a.m. at a material staging area on the Specialty Alloys and Components property, which is within a federal Superfund site. Although the fire remains under investigation, the Fire Department said, ATI does not believe any hazardous substances associated with the site were involved.
The fire impacted a flatbed trailer along with staging materials, including clean fiberglass ducting, then moved through grass and a wooded area, the adjacent Simpson Park and property belonging to International Paper. Dozens of mid-Willamette Valley firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the blaze, which sent a huge plume of black smoke into the air. Ash fell over much of Albany.
One firefighter was transported with a nonserious injury.
Three acres of Simpson Park were burned, charring areas of grass, blackberries and other vegetation on its north side, said Marilyn Smith, city spokeswoman.
The section in Simpson Park that was damaged is not close to a trail that runs along the Willamette River, she added.
“There was no damage to Talking Water Gardens. The fire was quite a ways away, thank goodness,” Smith said.
Simpson Park and Talking Water Gardens remained officially closed on Wednesday afternoon but some residents have been walking past barriers or even driving around them to get to the scenic areas, Smith said.
Crews contained the fire at 3 p.m. Tuesday, but stayed at the scene overnight to mop up hot spots. The Albany Fire Department and other local agencies completed their work Wednesday.
According to the Fire Department, future visible smoke from the site is possible, as a settling pond with layers of wood pulp burned during the fire. ATI will continue to provide water suppression to the International Paper property site until it is determined that it's safe to stop.