Finley wildlife area hosts elk education event

When the Friends of the Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex started holding monthly educational events in 2018, one of the first topics they covered was the resident herd of Roosevelt Elk in the William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge.

David Landkamer, president of the friends group, said the topic was popular enough that they decided to repeat it Sunday afternoon at the refuge, which is about 10 miles south of Corvallis.

“The elk are clearly the charismatic species in the refuge, in terms of the mammals,” he said.

Landkamer said this is because the species is easily visible in the refuge.

“If we talked about cougars, we’d never see them,” he said. He added that in five years of visiting the refuge around eight times a month he’s only once seen a cougar.

Landkamer and Nancy Taylor, a wildlife biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, spoke at the refuge office about the elk to an audience of more than 100.

