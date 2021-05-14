Find local farm stands with website, guide

Oregon’s Bounty is offering a way for residents to track down farm stands with fresh spring produce and and plants.

Strawberries, asparagus, rhubarb, mushrooms, salad greens — along with bedding plants, flowering baskets, and fresh-cut flowers — are a few favorites among Oregon’s late spring agricultural bounty. But outside the local farmers market, where can you buy these things directly from a farm or ranch?

“Everyone knows where their local farmers market is,” said Anne Marie Moss, Oregon Farm Bureau communications director. “But what about roadside farm stands, u-pick fields and on-farm events out in rural areas? That’s where Oregon’s Bounty comes in.”

Oregon’s Bounty at OregonFB.org/oregonsbounty is a searchable directory of 260 family farms and ranches that sell food, plants and flowers directly to the public. The website allows visitors to do keyword searches for specific products such as blueberries, cucumbers or honey, and/or search for farms within a specific region of the state.

You can also get a free printed copy of the Oregon’s Bounty Farm Stand Guide by emailing a request with your mailing address to annemarie@oregonfb.org.

