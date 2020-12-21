Financing of OSU's Elliott Forest plan still to be determined

A $121 million question remains to be resolved before Oregon State University can assume responsibility for the management of the Elliott State Forest.

The State Land Board has signed off on OSU’s plan to manage the 80,000-plus acre forest in Coos and Douglas counties, but there was no mention of financing issues during the remote three-hour session on Dec. 8.

When the state first began discussing the future of the Elliott, the Legislature appropriated $100 million to help offset the lost revenue that timber sales used to provide to the state’s Common School Fund. That still leaves a $121 million hole to fill given the $221 million value placed on the Elliott by state officials in 2017.

State officials said that the “count the beans later” approach for the meeting was intentional, with the goal of the Dec. 8 meeting being the review of OSU’s management plan.

“The decoupling work, which will compensate the Common School Fund for the Elliott and release the forest from its obligation to generate revenue for schools, is in progress," said Ali Ryan Hansen, the communications manager for the Oregon Department of State Lands.