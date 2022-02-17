Financing — and timeline — for Albany waterfront project move forward

Albany officials voted on Wednesday, Feb. 16 to borrow millions to create more walkable and scenic routes from Water Avenue to downtown.

The precise amount is yet unknown, but it could be as much as $16.9 million. That's on top of $4.84 million already set aside, based on a memo Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry shared in November with the Albany Revitalization Agency, which is headed by city councilors wearing different hats.

The Albany waterfront, according to city officials, is largely undeveloped compared to other cities in Oregon. Instead, it's a place to find railroad tracks, parking lots and thick foliage.

The $15 million project is intended to improve access between Albany's waterfront with the part of downtown along Water Avenue from Monteith Riverpark to Main Street. Up to 24 acres of park space and 14 blocks of streetscape are included in the plan.

Some of the amenities laid out in the plan by Portland architecture firm Walker Macy are a new stage in Monteith Riverpark, a new splash pad, renovated piers and a new playground.

Officials introduced a resolution last fall to borrow the remaining $10.16 million.

The money will be borrowed through a public finance method known as tax increment financing, which diverts the higher taxes generated by the soon-to-be more valuable property back into the district that financed the improvements.

Based on the resolution, the city is prepared to borrow up to $16.9 million to pay for the project to meet regulatory requirements, which include maintaining a cash reserve to cover 10% of issuance costs.

Carol Samuels, managing director of Portland's branch of the investment bank Piper Sandler, told city officials on Wednesday the grand total depends on what interest rates the city can secure through lenders.

Interest rates for this type of project, Samuels said, should be south of 3%. But that rate could go higher in the face of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Samuels said the money for the project will not come from city coffers.

"This is a financing of the Albany urban renewal agency, not the city of Albany," Samuels said. "The city general fund is not on the hook at all."

Samuels said the city will send offers to 75 banks and review bids by March 10.

According to Sherry, the city's current borrowing capacity is $21 million, down from $56 million two years ago.

On Wednesday, the Albany Revitalization Agency adopted the debt resolution in a rollcall vote of 4-2.

Albany city councilors Matilda Novak and Dick Olsen voted no, citing their concerns about the resolution's clarity. City Councilor Ray Koopczynski was not present at Wednesday's meeting.

Novak raised further concerns about the prospect of interest rate hikes affecting the project.

"With the economy being what it is, and interest rate being what they are, I'm wondering, is this an action that we have to take right now," Novak said. "It seems to me like maybe it's not the best time to borrow $16.9 million."

Based on a presentation Sherry shared with city officials Wednesday, bids for the project will be accepted between March 14 and March 29. Construction could start by May if the city awards a bid by April.

Among the issues raised during Wednesday's meeting was the city's job of spreading public awareness of the development. Sherry said the city has sent out mailers about the project and held town halls for public comment.

Reached separate from the meeting, Tony Jacobson, owner of T's Strength Studio on Second Avenue Southeast, counts himself among the many locals unaware of the project.

But, he said, he likes the idea.

"I'm all for beautifying the waterfront," Jacobson said. "I love the concerts that go on there, and I think it's a good draw for the area."

ARA members also filled two vacancies on the Central Albany Revitalization Area advisory board on Wednesday.

The positions went to David Smith, a retired University of Oregon engineer, and Camron Settlemier, a software engineer employed with Matthews International.

Settlemier's appointment to the board was opposed by Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II in January for his history of filing housing lawsuits against the city. But on Wednesday, Johnson voted to appoint Settlemier.

The Albany Revitalization Agency is scheduled to next meet on Wednesday, March 16.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.